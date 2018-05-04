Ashley Wilson’s death was ruled a tragic suicide until ‘The Passion of the Christ’ killer Dan Leach II confessed

Ashley Wilson’s murder was made to look like suicide by Dan Leach, Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions spotlights his ice cold admission to detectives.

January, 2004,Renee Coulter called her daughter all day but got no answer, she assumed it was due to a conversation a few days before where Ashley told her mom she was pregnant.

After five days of trying to get hold of Ashley, Renee visited her home and found her lying on the bed dead. The 19-year-old had seemingly killed herself and detectives wrapped up the case, ruling it a suicide.

However, Ashley’s mother and father were not happy with the story that their daughter ended her own life and put pressure on the detective. Despite their protests the case was closed.

That was until March when Dan Leach II walked into the local police station and confessed to killing Ashley and then making it look like a suicide. He claimed that after watching the Mel Gibson movie ‘The Passion of the Christ, he felt he had to confess to stop Ashley’s parents from thinking she’d committed suicide.

Leach admitted murder Ashley because she was pregnant with his child and explained to detectives that he wanted nothing to do with her and did not want his parents to know he’d gotten a girl pregnant.

On a videotape of the confession he is heard to say he “was like a machine with a program, I went in there and executed the program.”

Speaking to the program Ashley’s mother says Leach has “no remorse, no regret, he is just the devil.”

In 2004 Leach was sentenced to 75 years in prison,

Evil Talks: Chilling Confessions – Suicide or Murder? airs at 6:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.