Ashley Moore on Model Squad is an Instagram star who loves to travel

Model Squad is a brand new show on E! that started airing this week. One of the models, Ashley Moore, is one of the younger stars on the show and while her portfolio may not reflect a successful career as a model, Moore has something that the other models don’t have.

She has a massive following on Instagram. Ashley currently has 760,400 followers, which is much more than her fellow co-stars on the show.

In fact, most of her co-stars have under 100,000 followers despite having dealt with major brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and having walked in Victoria’s Secret runway show.

But Ashley Moore is much more than a model. On her Instagram, you will learn much more about her and her achievements in the modeling industry. For example, she’s not the kind of model who will simply share photos of her work without recognizing her fanbase.

Many of her posts are directed to her followers, talking to them about their days. It’s that personal touch that has helped Ashley to grow both her Instagram count and her fan base.

In addition, Ashley Moore loves to travel. Her Instagram account has pictures from all over the world, including sunny beaches and warm travel destinations. One can imagine that her modeling career takes her out of the United States regularly, but she also loves to travel for vacations too.

One of the things that make Ashley Moore so great is her charitable side. On Instagram, she revealed that she works with the Pencils of Promise foundation to build schools for children in need in Africa and other areas needing safe schools and education for growing kids.

What do you think about Ashley Moore’s way of running her modeling career? Are you surprised she’s dedicating so much time to her growing fanbase on Instagram?

Model Squad airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on E!