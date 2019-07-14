Ashley Martson warns 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers about footage of her hospital visit

We already know that in real-time, Ashley and Jay are split up and he’s currently in an ICE detention center awaiting a hearing and possible deportation.

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? we’re watching what went down months ago and this week, we’ll actually see Ashley’s visit to the hospital that happened back in January.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans probably remember Ashley’s 8-day hospital stay for complications of Lupus. She shared photos from the hospital bed like the one below and there was even a GoFundMe set up for her at one point.

Ashley told her followers that she was “found unresponsive” in her home and was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she was given multiple IVs, pain medication, and was held until she was healthy enough to be released.

It was reported that, after that hospital stay, Ashley may even need a kidney transplant but it looks like that didn’t actually need to happen — or at least not yet.

What did happen, though, is that Ashley was given very strong painkillers for several days and because of that, she’s issued a warning to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers about what they will see on the upcoming episode of the show.

“Disclaimer for tomorrow’s episode,” Ashley’s message said. “I was admitted and administered IV Dilaudid for 7 days straight. It clearly affected the frontal lobe of my brain. The part of the brain that you think and make choices with… that’s all! Have a great rest of your weekend!”

So essentially, Ashley Martson is warning us that she probably made some really bad choices while in the hospital.

We already know that, at the time of her hospitalization, Ashley and Jay were split up or at least were reporting to fans that they were.

We also know that he showed up at the hospital at some point and from there, it seems like they actually made up because he stayed by her side and ultimately in her life until the relationship imploded again in April.

It’s very possible that’s what we’ll see when the episode airs. After all, Ashley and Jay do need to get back together and break up again in order to be caught up to where they are now.

So is that why Ashley is warning fans that she clearly wasn’t thinking straight while in the hospital and that she has a perfectly good explanation? Of course, we’ll just have to tune in and see what she does while under the effects of Dilaudid.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.