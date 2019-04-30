Ashley Martson puts Jay Smith’s ‘mistress’ on blast after filing divorce – Will 90 Day Fiance star get deported?

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? has begun and Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are one of the couples featured but are they even together anymore?

Recently, Ashley put Jay on blast for cheating (again) and pronounced their marriage was over. Now, she’s putting his supposed other woman on blast after reports she filed for divorce a second time.

Many 90 Day Fiance viewers are confused about Ashley and Jay’s drama this time around, especially since they previously claimed to have faked the cheating drama for TV and Ashley even said on social media she and Jay never actually split.

Ashley admits she never broke up with Jay after they got married #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/W1RoTsYxOQ — 90 Day Fiance Tea (@90dayfiancetea) February 11, 2019

Instead, Ashley claimed that she and Jay were asked by producers to pretend they were split up and not post any pictures together on social media while 90 Day Fiance fans continued to question their relationship status.

When she finally came clean, she also claimed that putting the network on blast was causing her to break her NDA but somehow, the troubled couple still ended up on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4.

Here we are again, wondering if they are actually split up or if they are just drumming up more drama for ratings.

This time around, it looks like at least some of it may be true. Social media blogger John Yates posted divorce papers filed by Ashley and Reality Diggers confirmed that they were real.

In addition, there’s a screenshot of a conversation between Ashley and Jay’s sister, confirming Ashley is claiming Jay got another woman pregnant. Check out the screenshots below:

Ashley and Jays divorce papers that I posted yesterday are confirmed legit by @realitydiggers. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter pic.twitter.com/HqgxNysSlt — John Yates (@JohnYates327) April 25, 2019

To make matters worse, Ashley also posted paperwork showing Jay Smith has a deportation hearing on May 8. If the divorce filing is true and the 90 Day Fiance couple is split up, he really could face an involuntary trip back to Jamaica sooner rather than later.

Looks like Jay (20 yr oldJamaican guy that married Tr-Ashley) might be getting deported. He has a court appearance on May 8th regarding his status in the U.S. 😳😲 The plus side, this might be the end of watching annoying Ashley on TV 🤷 #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/QrQMQyW1NT — 🇺🇸Claudia🇲🇽 (@oucrimsongirl) April 25, 2019

Ashley took things one step further when she shared photos of Jay Smith and his alleged mistress standing next to the same pool. They weren’t in the photos together but they definitely were taking photos at the same location.

Is that proof he cheated? Ashley has claimed the woman is pregnant with Jay’s child, which is the reason she decided to leave him for good this time.

The photos were quickly deleted but that hasn’t stopped 90 Day Fiance viewers from talking about the latest Ashley and Jay drama. It doesn’t look like they’ll be getting back together this time.

Jay denies cheating on Ashley

Despite all of the Jay Smith cheating stories going around, the Jamaican 90 Day Fiance star denies every cheating on his wife.

He even told In Touch, “That is a lie right there. I got no one pregnant… For everything that’s happening, there is always two side [sic] of the story and [a] reason why it happens, but it’s just not my place to speak on that.”

There have been a few things lately that have 90 Day Fiance viewers questioning the latest Ashley Martson and Jay Smith break up. One is the fact that Jay is still driving Ashley’s car and posting pictures of it.

They were also both recently accused of showing up to the same party and leaving clues about that in their Instagram stories as well.

Time will tell if this is really the end for Ashley and Jay. So far, it’s really looking like their marriage might be over and with another divorce filed, that’ll be two couples from the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? quite literally not finding a happily ever after.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.