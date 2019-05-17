Ashley Martson and Jay Smith still separated? 90 Day Fiance star comments on that wedding shoot

Things have been looking pretty rough for Ashley Martson and Jay Smith of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but given their track record when it comes to honesty, fans of the show don’t know what to think.

Are they together? Are they not? And what is up with that wedding photo shoot the pair recently did?

We have so many questions about what’s really going down with Ashley and Jay after reports hit that she filed for divorce again after claiming Jay was stepping out on her with another woman.

Not long ago, Ashley Martson and Jay Smith took part in a gorgeous wedding photo shoot. The thing is, this was after the second divorce filing, which seems really, really weird.

Ashley explained it away as an obligation that they had already made but by looking at the actual photos, which she shared on social media, they don’t look to be all that angry at each other.

Earlier this week, Ashley shared a handful of those photos on Instagram, proving just how beautiful the photoshoot was. She captioned the share with the following explanation:

“I previously posted some of these photos but I wanted to wait until they were edited,” Ashley wrote. “We did a shoot by @kiamariestone for @nikonusa and it was stunning. It took a huge team to make this shoot possible! The photos are stunning! I’m glad we were able to come together, be professional, and get the job done! Some may be confused by this but business is business. Everyone was so incredibly nice and worked so hard to put this together. They did an amazing job.”

According to In Touch, Ashley still claims that she and Jay are separated, even telling them that right now they are not living together and that he’s “kind of on his own.”

When it comes to a possible reconciliation, she also says that’s not happening.

