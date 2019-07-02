Ashley Brinton: Who is the rapper on Below Deck Med?

Rapper Ashley Brinton appeared on the latest episode of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean. The gorgeous and talented star, along with her family, chartered the Sirocco for some well-deserved R&R but she also managed to get some work done at the same time.

While on board, a bikini-clad Ashley filmed the music video for her catchy new single, “Good Mawnin,” which also includes stunning location scenes shot in the south of France.

The endeavor was a family affair with Ashley’s parents in tow, and even João Franco and Colin Macy-O’Toole got in on the action, serving as hunky backup dancers.

Ashley is a multi-talented singer and actress who made her splashy debut in 2013 taping both a sunscreen commercial and appearing in Animal Planet’s, World of Dogs.

The following year she starred in the feature film, Broken Vows, where she played Daisy and dropped her first single, Come Along. Her other singles include, All I Need, I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love, and Slow Down.

The rising star has collaborated with Grammy Award winning producer Cory Rooney, and last year her single, Trouble, hit number 38 on the Billboard dance charts.

The rapper’s high-octane style is fresh and bold with a hint of introspection thrown into the mix. Ashley was discovered by music legend Tommy Mottola at the tender age of 9, and Good Mawnin is her first foray into rap.

No doubt filming aboard the yacht was a natural fit for Ashley, who is a certified scuba diver and outdoor enthusiast. She counts sailing, hiking, and water and snow skiing as hobbies.

Just in case you missed Ashley in last night’s Season 4 episode, you can still catch up with her next week, too, as she tweeted, “did you see us on @BravoTV #BelowDeckMediterranean? if you missed us, don’t worry, we’ll be back next week babiessss.”

did you see us on @BravoTV #BelowDeckMediterranean? if you missed us, don’t worry, we’ll be back next week babiessss ✨ https://t.co/O0WuQOF67t — Ashley Brinton (@ashleybrinton) July 2, 2019

