Ashley and Jay join Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Ashley and Jay had their fair share of drama both on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance and after the show ended. Despite (or possibly because of) that, they are one of the featured couples on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Just months ago, Ashley accused Jay of talking to girls on Tinder. The drama spilled over to the 90 Day Fiance reunion show, where Ashley and Jay were at odds.

Now, the new 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek is teasing that viewers will get to see that drama play out.

In the clip, Ashley and Jay are in the car when she questions him about being on the online dating website just days after their wedding.

Jay doesn’t see the issue, claiming that his profile is “idle” but that isn’t enough for Ashley, who kicks him out of the car, leaving Jay standing on the side of the road.

“Jay and I have been married for about three months,” Ashley begins in the confessional. “And a couple of days after we got married, I found out that Jay was on a dating website and was talking to multiple women.”

“I don’t know if we can ever go back to Jamaica days when things were easy,” Ashley continues.

Check out the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek to watch Ashley and Jay’s drama play out.

What makes this clip interesting is that Ashley and Jay seemed to be dealing with more cheating drama in the days leading up to their Happily Ever After? debut.

Even more interesting is that Ashley came out months ago and claimed that their 90 Day Fiance drama was all made up for ratings and that she and Jay never actually split up.

In fact, when she was dealing with a scary Lupus-related medical issue, Jay rushed to be by her side. So now, with new cheating accusations, we can only wonder how much is real and how much of Ashley and Jay’s marital problems are meant to increase ratings and keep them on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 28 at 8/7c on TLC.