Ashlee Simpson’s lip sync fail on Saturday Night Live — Everything you need to know

The new E! series Ashlee+Evan is already getting quite a bit of attention, leading to many viewers looking up more information about the stars, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross. One of Simpson’s most memorable and humiliating moments will make it on the show so we wanted to help explain exactly what happened with Ashlee’s lip sync fail from years ago.

It all happened in 2004, literally 14 years ago but that one short blip on stage in front of millions affected Ashlee Simpson ever since. Here we are, in 2018, and she’s still talking about the most embarrassing moment of her life.

On Ashlee+Evan, Ashlee will talk about the SNL disaster that almost ended her career. She is very open and honest about what happened during the lip sync nightmare that literally left her exposed on stage.

Ashlee also opened up to E!, the network that airs her new series, in an interview about the incident.

“It’s definitely not difficult to talk about…that was a very long time ago,” Ashlee told E! “It’s something that happened to me and things in life happen to you and they make you stronger and they make you a better performer, a better person. I think things like that build your character and your strength and it’s how you handle them.”

Simpson explained that there was a bit of confusion about which song she was performing and that led to disaster. It was her second Saturday Night Live performance of the night. Ashlee had already performed Pieces of Me, one of her most popular songs at the time.

When Ashlee took the stage again, her band began playing the same song again, Pieces of Me. She didn’t know what to do, so she did a little dance on stage before looking back at her band. And then the vocals began….except she wasn’t singing.

Ashlee Simpson’s lip sync disaster on Saturday Night Live did a couple of things. For starters, it opened up a conversation about performers and what was expected during live events. Many singers reevaluated whether or not lip syncing what many believe to be a live performance is worth the risk of getting caught.

As for Ashlee, it made her a stronger person and a better performance by her own admission. The aftermath was devastating for Simpson, who ultimately took a step back from the spotlight and took some time off for herself.

While Ashlee Simpson certainly will never forget that moment on stage, she has moved on from it. She also learned a lot from the lip sync flub, about herself and the world.

Ashlee+Evan airs on Sundays at 10/9c on E!