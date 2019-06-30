Arrowverse: The Monitor actor shares BTS video of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ table read

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover, Crisis on Infinite Earths, may be the most hotly anticipated event in DCTV history.

The 5-night extravaganza has already started filming. And now LaMonica Garrett, the man who plays the mysterious Monitor, has taken to social media to share a video from behind the scenes of the crossover’s table read.

Garrett posted the video, which features posters of past Arrowverse crossovers hung in a hallway, to Twitter. It ends with the camera focusing on an image of Garrett’s character in last season’s crossover “Elseworlds.”

Along with the video, Garrett posted the message, “And so it begins. Day 1, Table read…”

More recently Garrett posted a tweet that included a photo of his character’s action figure suspended off the back of a chair with the funny caption, “When you have to step away from the read through, but your presence still lingers…”

When you have to step away from the read through, but your presence still lingers…. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QnRSh9Xrv1 — LaMonica Garrett (@lamonicagarrett) June 30, 2019

Garrett’s Monitor will be key to the upcoming crossover. The character manipulated things to create the previous crossover, and that was only a warm-up for this season’s supersized event.

He also showed up in the season finales for Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow indicating that The Monitor’s fingerprints will be all over the plots of the various Arrowverse series during their fall episodes before the December start of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Next season, Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c, Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c, The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c, and Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c. All will be broadcast on The CW.