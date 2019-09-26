Arrowverse: The CW releases trailers for new seasons of Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl

The premiere episodes of the new seasons of the Arrowverse series Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl are fast approaching and to give us a hint of what’s to come, The CW has released new trailers for each show.

Arrow Trailer

First, the eighth and final season of Arrow receives a heart-pounding trailer that shows Oliver grappling with being away from his family and the implications of his coming demise.

The clip also gives brief glimpses of some of the guest stars who are returning to the series, including Colin Donnell as Oliver’s best friend Tommy Merlyn and Rila Fukushima as Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana.

The voice of Oliver’s long-deceased mother Moira (Susanna Thompson) is also heard at the very end.

In addition, the trailer provides a first look at Charlie Barnett as the adult version of John Diggle’s Flashpoint-born son, John Diggle Jr., the villainous leader of the Deathstroke Gang in Star City 2040.

The trailer ends with Oliver’s observation that “History is repeating itself.” It’s a gimmick that will allow the series to examine its greatest hits from past seasons during its final episodes.

The Flash Trailer

The Flash’s new trailer expands on the teaser trailer that The CW previously released. After Barry sees millions of people die in millions of possible futures, the team springs into action.

Team Flash is trying to change the future and prevent Barry’s disappearance. Meanwhile, Barry himself seems more concerned with prepping the team for the Crisis he sees coming.

The clip also shows the newest incarnation of Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh). As Cisco observes, he’s “another angry one.” Cavanagh has said that the latest version of the character will be “a bit of a swashbuckler.”

Supergirl Trailer

Like The Flash, Supergirl’s new trailer builds on the previously released teaser. The new season promises a heightened level of intensity as Supergirl contends with a hurt and angry Lena Luthor.

Meanwhile, J’onn J’onnz will be going up against his Martian brother, who was brought to Earth at the end of last season by the Monitor.

The clip also provides an even better look at the first episode’s villain Midnight, played by Jennifer Cheon Garcia.

It also indicates that Supergirl’s new super-suit, which features pants, won’t be made but will materialize around her. Something that should be explained in more detail in the season premiere.

The Flash will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW, followed by Arrow at 9/8c. The Flash’s sixth season premieres on October 8 and Arrow’s final season premieres on October 15.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. The show’s fifth season premieres on October 6.