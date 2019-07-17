Arrowverse heroes spring into action on EW covers

Starting in August, Entertainment Weekly is going to a monthly format, and to make a splash for the first issue, the magazine gathered the heroes of the Arrowverse for an epic cover shoot.

Stephen Amell from Arrow, Grant Gustin from The Flash, Melissa Benoist from Supergirl, Caity Lotz from Legends of Tomorrow, and Ruby Rose from Batwoman are each featured on their own cover.

No special effects or photo manipulation was used to create the photos; just practical effects and real movements from the actors.

In our August issue, we examine how the Arrowverse saved the TV superhero. With @CW_Arrow entering its final season, the teams behind the Arrowverse shows look back at their origin story & preview their “Crisis”-filled year ahead: https://t.co/uadBEkgbLV Story by @chancelloragard pic.twitter.com/ooTrmwUC8E — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 17, 2019

Many of the cover ideas took inspiration from art seen in comics. For example, Supergirl’s cover was inspired by a comic book illustration of Superman busting out of chains.

Similarly, Batwoman’s cover was based on classic comic cover art of Batwoman running through knives. For EW’s photo, though, photographer Carlos Serrao had to shoot one image of Rose and one image of the knives, as no one wanted to actually throw knives at the actor. The two images were then combined in post-production, but that was the only trickery involved.

For the fall television season, Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c, Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c, The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c, and Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c. All are broadcast on The CW.

Legends of Tomorrow will return to the CW mid-season, allowing the other shows to gain a strong footing in the fall TV ratings.