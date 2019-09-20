Arrowverse: Erica Durance to reprise role as Smallville’s Lois Lane in Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover

Tom Welling will appear in the Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths as his Smallville character Clark Kent. And today, it’s being reported that he’ll be joined by Erica Durance, who will reprise her Smallville role as Lois Lane in the 5-episode event.

According to Deadline, Durance will appear over multiple episodes of the crossover, presumably with Welling. The appearance of the two characters will provide a chance for the Arrowverse to update Smallville fans on what Lois and Clark have been up to in the years since that show ended its broadcast run.

Durance will not be the only Lois Lane to appear in the crossover. It was previously announced that the Arrowverse’s own Lois Lane, played by Elizabeth Tulloch will appear in the crossover as well. Tulloch’s Lois was introduced in last season’s Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds.

During Elseworlds, it was revealed that Lois was pregnant and she and Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) would be temporarily leaving Earth to have their baby in Argo City, the last remnant of the planet Krypton.

Argo City is also where Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) reunited with her long-lost mother, Alura, for the first time since she was a child. Alura was played by none other than Erica Durance.

Since Durance already plays an established character on Supergirl, it’s unclear if she will be pulling double duty in the Arrowverse crossover by playing both Smallville’s Lois Lane and Supergirl’s Alura. Either way, her involvement is exciting for both Smallville and Supergirl fans.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 with Supergirl at 8/7c, followed by Batwoman on Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and The Flash on Tuesday, December 10 at 8/7c. The crossover concludes on Tuesday, January 14, with Arrow at 8/7c and Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.