Arrowverse: Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl will tell new stories in audio series

Arrow may be ending this season on The CW but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more stories to tell. And those stories will be told — in audiobooks.

Serial Box is teaming with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to develop a new audio series of Arrow, reports The Wrap. Audio series for The Flash and Supergirl are also being created.

Berlanti Productions, the company behind the Arrowverse shows, is helping Serial Box develop the storylines for the new series, so fans can expect the series to continue to have a similar sensibility to the CW’s DC TV series. However, it appears the audio series will not be a part of Arrowverse canon.

The Flash will be the first series to debut. It will premiere this fall and run for eight episodes, which are said to be “the length of an average commute.” In addition to audio, the episodes will be available in reading format.

In the series, the three title heroes, The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, are evil versions of themselves due to Lex Luthor tampering with the past. The trio is working on the side of bad and wants to ensure the new timeline becomes permanent. It is the former heroes’ friends and partners who at least partially remember who the three used to be. They will fight to set things right with the timeline.

The New York Times bestselling writing team of Gwenda Bond and Christopher Rowe, will write The Flash’s stories.

Of the upcoming audio series, Molly Barton, co-founder and CEO of Serial Box said, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to super-serve fans of these incredibly popular series with new stories. We look forward to working closely with the Berlanti team to ensure that their creations make a seamless transition to our audio and reading formats.”

These DC character audio series will be a new way for fans to get their Arrowverse fix. For those bracing themselves for the end of Arrow, the knowledge that new stories will be available in audio format may be especially comforting.

Supergirl premieres Sunday, October 6 at 9/8c, The Flash premieres Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c, and Arrow premiere Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c. All are broadcast on The CW.