Arrow welcoming back an unexpected character in penultimate season 7 episode

Photos for the second to the last episode of Arrow’s seventh season, “Living Proof,” tease the return of a surprising character — Oliver Queen’s long-dead best friend, Tommy Merlyn.

The photos show Tommy, played by Colin Donnell, alongside a flustered-looking Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell).

They appear to take place in the immediate aftermath of the previous episode, which saw Oliver’s sister Emiko (Sea Shimooka) bury him and Team Arrow in the rubble of a demolished building.

Check out the photos below:

Tommy’s been dead since the end of Arrow’s very first season, so it’s not clear how he’s returning now. Although, based on the circumstances, Oliver could be hallucinating.

Tommy died in similar circumstances, so that could lead a traumatized Oliver to envision his friend.

This is the official synopsis for “Living Proof:”

OLIVER IS PUT TO THE TEST — Oliver (Stephen Amell) finds himself in a precarious position. SCPD shows up with a warrant for Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards). Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama & Sarah Tarkoff (#721).

This isn’t the first time Donnell has reprised his role as Tommy on Arrow. He’s appeared in flashbacks and as alternative versions of his character several times since Tommy’s season 1 demise.

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. “Living Proof” airs on Monday, May 6.