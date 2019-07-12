Arrow: The final season has started filming

The eighth and final season of the flagship series of the CW’s DCTV universe, Arrow, has started filming in Vancouver.

Both star Stephen Amell and showrunner Beth Schwartz took to Twitter to commemorate the moment.

Amell posted a photo of the clapboard for the episode and captioned it “One last time.”

Meanwhile, Beth Schwartz, who took over as the Arrow showrunner in season 7, posted a photo of the cover of the script for the season’s first episode with a Funko Pop! figure in full Green Arrow regalia on top of it.

She captioned her Twitter post simply, “First day of shooting!”

Interestingly, Schwartz’s post shows that the title of Arrow’s eighth season premiere will be “Starling City.” Long-time fans of the series will recognize that as the original name of the city Oliver Queen has sworn to protect as the Green Arrow.

The name was changed to Star City several seasons ago, so it’s unclear what this throw-back title could mean.

With the show jumping around timeframes and the end promising big changes, there is no telling what is in store for the heroes.

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15.