Arrow: Stephen Amell reveals his favorite episode of the series

With Arrow’s end in sight, both fans and the people who make the show are reflecting on its legacy. For series lead Stephen Amell, that meant looking back on his favorite episode of the series.

At the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Amell revealed his favorite episode. It goes back to Arrow’s second season. The episode is the 20th of the season, entitled “Seeing Red,” according to ComicBook.com.

Fans will remember “Seeing Red” as one of the most tragic of the series. In it, Oliver Queen’s mother Moira (Susanna Thompson) dies at the hands of Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Manu Bennett). Moira offered her life to spare her children after Slade kidnaped her and daughter Thea (Willa Holland) and demanded Oliver choose between the two women.

Before those sad final moments, the episode included several moving scenes between Oliver and his mother. It included Moira’s revelation that she knew he’s the Arrow and was proud of him.

Despite the heartbreaking ending, Amell said he felt it “was a really beautiful episode.”

That episode is the reason fans were especially surprised to learn Moira Queen will return during Arrow’s eighth and final season. She has appeared in flashbacks on the series following her demise. It’s unclear if that’s how the character will show up this season or if the show will find another way to bring her back.

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15.