Arrow: Stephen Amell originally wanted to end show with season 7

Arrow is entering its eighth and final season this fall with a truncated batch of 10 episodes. Initially, though, star Stephen Amell thought the show should end with season 7.

Amell made the revelation during a Facebook Live in which he answered fans’ questions during a break from filming his landmark series, according to ComicBook.com.

Amell said he advocated for a season 7 finale — at least until he learned about what producers had planned for season 8.

Amell explained,

“I think that we’ve had our running time. That’s what I thought when I talked with Greg Berlanti in Season 6. I felt like we had done our thing. I thought ultimately theoretically Season 7 should’ve ended things. But to come back and do 10 episodes… what they’ve done with this final season is really cool. It’s like nothing you guys have ever seen. Every episode that comes out, it’s like ‘Wait a minute, what? It’s happening what and where and how? Ok, that’s cool. Let’s do it!'”

Now that Amell has committed to season 8, he seems fully on board. In a recent Instagram video, he said “he’s having a blast” making Arrow’s last season.

And luckily for fans, Arrow’s final season sounds like it’s packed with exciting throwbacks, like the return of beloved characters such as Colin Donnell’s Tommy Merlyn and Susanna Thompson’s Moira Queen, while still moving the story forward towards the series grand finale.

The finale for Arrow is likely to happen during the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15