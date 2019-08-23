Arrow: Stephen Amell and David Ramsey talk the series’ ‘rad’ ending

Series star Stephen Amell says he got exactly the ending he wanted for Arrow, which is entering its eighth and final season.

The show will come to a close after a truncated 10 episode run and fan speculation as to how each character’s story will wrap up has been running high. Yet, Amell and co-star David Ramsey already know the show’s ending.

In an interview with TV Guide, Amell and Ramsey discussed their thoughts on the ending.

Ramsey confessed he felt the end of his character John Diggle’s story is “true to who he is.” He added, “I think it is true to his storyline, and just like Oliver’s ending, I think people are going to be pleased with it.”

Meanwhile, Amell, who plays Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, noted of the series finale, “It’s what I want.” He continued:

“I pitched it for a very long time. It’s what I want, but concurrently, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t surprises along the way. I was floored when I got the pitch for the crossover. I don’t see it coming — nobody sees it coming. It’s going to be so rad.”

Of course, at the end of Arrow’s seventh season, the mysterious Monitor informed Oliver that he would die in the season’s upcoming crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Many fans still anticipate that Oliver won’t make it through to the end of the crossover.

Still, executive producer Marc Guggenheim announced that Arrow’s eighth episode will be included in the crossover, while episode nine will be disconnected from “Crisis,” and episode 10 will be a “proper series finale.”

With two episodes following the crossover, it’s unclear how Oliver could die in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and then continue to appear in the final two episodes of his show. On the other hand, death on Arrow isn’t always permanent. We’ll just have to wait and see exactly what Arrow’s final season has in store when it debuts in October.

Arrow’s final season will premiere on Tuesday, October 15, at 9/8c on The CW.