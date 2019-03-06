Arrow recruits Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson to guest star

Arrow will soon introduce us to a blast from Diggle’s past — and he looks an awful lot like a Ghostbuster.

Ernie Hudson, best known for playing Winston Zeddemore in the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, will guest star on an upcoming episode of the show, according to Deadline.

He will play a Four Star General from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) that David Ramsey’s Diggle must reach out to for help on a mission for Team Arrow. However, the two have yet to resolve issues from their past.

The episode is called “Spartan” and is the 19th episode of the show’s current season. It’s expected to air in early April.

For Arrow fans, that episode title is packed with meaning. Spartan was Diggle’s alias when he initially suited up with Team Arrow.

On the most recent episodes of the series, Diggle took the fall for Lyla, resigning so she could keep her job as head of ARGUS.

It’s unclear what he’ll do next, but it seems clear from this bit of news and the title of the upcoming episode that part of his plan will be once again getting more deeply involved with Team Arrow.

As for Ernie Hudson, while he remains best known for Ghostbusters, he’s been working steadily since the mid-1970s.

Most recently, he wrapped filming on season 1 of the upcoming series L.A.’s Finest. He also appears in the series Hot Streets, The Family Business, and Grace and Frankie.