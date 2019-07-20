Arrow final season trailer is a walk down memory lane, first look at returning characters

A trailer for Arrow’s upcoming eighth and final season debuted during the show’s farewell panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

A majority of the trailer is a blast from the past, showcasing Oliver’s entire journey from the start of the series. It includes clips of the villains he fought, the allies he made, and the people he lost along the way.

Then, toward the end of the trailer, new footage from the upcoming season is revealed. This includes first looks at the return of actors Colin Donnell, who played Oliver Queen’s best friend Tommy Merlyn in Arrow’s first season, and Josh Segarra, who played the villain Adrian Chase/Prometheus in Season 5.

Arrow Season 8 clip

One thing the clip makes clear is that Arrow’s last season will very much hinge on the upcoming season’s Arrowverse crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

The mysterious Monitor whisked Oliver Queen away from his wife and baby to keep his promise to do whatever the multiverse requires — an event that the Monitor says will result in Oliver’s death.

Check out the Arrow Season 8 trailer below.

Arrow’s final season, which premieres on October 15, will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.