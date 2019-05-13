Arrow: Emily Bett Rickards posts farewell message before season finale

Arrow’s Emily Bett Rickards took to Instagram to post a good-bye message ahead of the season 7 finale, which will mark her character’s exit from the series.

Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, shared a photo of herself with Stephen Amell and David Ramsey. She captioned the photo “OTA,” a reference to the trio as the “Original Team Arrow.”

Amell and Ramsey play Oliver Queen and John Diggle, respectively, and, like Rickards, have appeared on the series since season 1.

Rickards announced her departure from Arrow at the end of the current season last month, but it’s still unclear how that will play out in the season finale, titled “You Have Saved This City.”

Rickards appeared in both the show’s main timeline and the flashforwards to Star City in 2040 throughout this season.

There are hints a pregnant Felicity could go into hiding in the main timeline to protect her and Oliver’s child. That doesn’t shed light on what could happen to the character in the flashforwards, however.

In an interview with Comicbook.com, showrunner Beth Schwartz said the writers had Rickards’ exit top of mind when they worked on the episode.

She explained: “We actually did approach it that way in terms of, ‘This might be the last time we see this.’ So we definitely had that in mind when we were breaking the episode, because Emily’s leaving and, yeah, next season is a little different, so we definitely did approach it in that way.”

Arrow will return for the final eighth season, but it will be an abbreviated 10 episodes, so the end of the show is definitely in sight.

Arrow’s seventh season finale airs tonight, Monday, May 13, at 9/8c on The CW.