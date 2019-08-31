Arrow: David Ramsey talks about the possibility of an Arrowverse Green Lantern

For years, rumors have swirled that Arrow’s John Diggle, played by David Ramsey, could somehow become popular DC superhero Green Lantern. Ramsey has encouraged the fan speculation and there was even a nod to it in last season’s Arrowverse crossover Elseworlds.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Com, Ramsey discussed the possibility of Green Lantern ever officially joining the Arrowverse.

Ramsey said “I cannot tell you how many times” he’s asked executive producer Marc Guggenheim about Green Lantern over the years. Yet Ramsey cautioned that when it comes to the DC characters that appear in the Arrowverse, things aren’t always simple.

“[Guggenheim]’s been incredibly forthright with letting me know the plan, and letting me know some of the politics behind it,” Ramsey added.

Green Lantern is a tremendously large property, and it’s not easily done. If it was done on TV, imagine the cost. So it’s one of those things where it’s going to take a great deal of preparation if and when it’s ever done.

Ramsey may be noncommittal in his statement, but he does seem to indicate there could be some Arrowverse plan for Green Lantern.

Fans are hoping an alternative universe version of Diggle might show up as Green Lantern in the upcoming season’s Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. Last season, Elseworlds saw an alternative universe Flash, played by John Wesley Shipp, ask Diggle “John, where’s your ring?” The Easter Egg indicated that on another Earth in the multiverse, a John Diggle existed who was part of the Green Lantern Corp.

The moment was a wink to fans but also acknowledged the Green Lantern Corp. exists in the Arrowverse, even if none of its members have been seen yet.

Having Ramsey suit up as Green Lantern during “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to pay off that tease would be thrilling for fans, especially in Arrow’s final season. Based on Ramsey’s comments, though, it would be quite a challenge to bring Green Lantern into the Arrowverse.

Arrow’s final season will premiere on Tuesday, October 15, at 9/8c on The CW.