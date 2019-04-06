Arrow: Could the flash-forwards spin off into a new series?

Arrow, the flagship series in the CW’s DC TV line-up, is hanging up its mask at the end of next season, it’s eighth. With the end of the Green Arrow’s story in sight, fans have wondered if another character from the show could become the headliner for the Arrowverse’s next spin-off.

Star City 2040

The recent all flash-forward episode of Arrow, “Star City 2040,” has fueled speculation that the new characters that have appeared in flash-forwards this season could become the leads of a new show.

Those characters include Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak, the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak, Ben Lewis’s William Clayton, the son of Oliver Queen, and Joseph David-Jones’ Connor Hawke, the adopted son of John Diggle.

No doubt, a future-set series could be difficult for maintaining continuity across the remaining Arrowverse shows, although a series focused on Arrow’s next generation would be fun.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz Weighs In

When TV Line asked Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz if “Star City 2040” was meant to be a backdoor pilot for a possible spin-off, she was vague.

“It was definitely meant to grow the world that we had already built and to see the next generation of what Oliver and Felicity and our present-day team have worked so hard for, and sort of see what happens in the future. We love those characters and would love to see them go on in some capacity after the show’s over.”

Schwartz’s comments don’t necessarily suggest that a spin-off will be pursued. However, it does seem possible we could see Mia, William, and Connor again in guest stints on the other shows (time travel plays a role on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow, after all) or in Arrowverse crossover events.

So for those who are digging Arrow’s future story, there is some hope of seeing those second-generation heroes again after Arrow wraps up.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/9c on The CW.