Ariel Versace on RuPaul’s Drag Race: What her Instagram reveals about her

Ariel Versace is ready to compete on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which premieres tomorrow night on VH1. Based on her first appearance on the show, it sounds like some of the other queens actually know who she is.

In case you don’t know her, she calls herself a life-sized Bratz doll from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. She’s 26 years old, and she’s a big hit on social media. She’s quite active on Instagram, where she has over 175,000 followers.

One thing is for certain – Ariel Versace loves a grand entrance. On her Instagram, Ariel explains that she’s a fierce competitor, as she can sing, act, and dance. Surely, her competitors should be worried about going up against her.

Other than stomping into the competition in a wedding gown, Ariel Versace appears to be a strong and confident person when she’s not in drag.

On her Instagram account, you can also see what she looks like without the makeup and the drag outfits. It’s clear that she’s ready to defend herself and show what she can offer, regardless of what other people think of her.

In addition, her Instagram is packed with professional photos and it appears that she’s often busy doing photo shoots and promoting her brand.

She was also at Watch What Happens Live recently, hanging out with Andy Cohen in anticipation of this new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. As she explained on Instagram, she was very excited that she got to hang out with Andy Cohen on Bravo, and looked forward to walking down memory lane when the show premieres tomorrow.

It will be interesting to see if the other contestants will see Ariel Versace as a friend or a threat on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.