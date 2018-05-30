Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided to break things off with Becca Kufrin on the season finale of The Bachelor last year, but now he is set to tie the knot with Lauren Burnham and has chosen a date next year.

Arie felt he had chosen the wrong woman and he told Becca that by continuing to date her, he was unable to see where things could go with Lauren. Fans were furious with him for proposing to one woman and ignoring his feelings, which resulted in him changing his mind. Viewers also watched how he went back to Lauren to ask her to be with him. She leaped into his arms as if nothing had happened, leaving viewers shocked.

Arie continued to be a controversial character after The Bachelor wrapped, when he and Lauren were advised to go underground and not be active on social media. The fans seemed to need some time away from the pair, but it didn’t take long for Arie and Lauren to share updates. They had left the country and decided to take in the sights in Iceland and in Europe.

It seems like Arie is convinced that Lauren is the right one for him, as the two are getting married in January. The lovebirds have picked a spot in Hawaii and Arie recently shared a photo of the venue where they will get married. He also explained that they were getting married January 12th, which will be around a year after they got together.

Arie appears to be over the moon that he’s getting married , but some fans have pointed out that it’s all a bit rushed.

What do you think about Arie Luyendyk Jr. being excited about marrying Lauren? Do you still think he’s the worst bachelor in the entire franchise?