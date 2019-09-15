Are Tim and Jeniffer from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days still together?

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tim Malcolm headed to Colombia to meet his girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, in person for the first time. So far, the trip hasn’t gone as planned and that has many viewers wondering if the pair are still together to this day.

Because we’re still in the middle of the Before the 90 Days season, neither Tim or Jeniffer has opened up about whether they are together or not but that doesn’t mean we can’t do a bit of digging to see what is going on for the reality TV couple in real-time.

At this point, it doesn’t look like things worked out for Tim and Jeniffer. Here’s why we think that they are no longer together.

Tim doesn’t seem to be Jeniffer’s type at all and we’re not sure how they did all this communicating prior to meeting up and she didn’t catch on to that much sooner. Tim is admittedly on the feminine side. He gets his nails done, he’s very well-groomed and he likes to keep his appearance very neat and clean.

He’s also not very adventurous, preferring to keep his feet on the ground. Tim even said in a confessional that he’s not interested in activities that require equipment to keep you alive.

On the other hand, Jeniffer is fearless. She calls herself a “warrior princess” and she’s not afraid of anything. She’s already made it clear that she wants her man to “conquer” her and on more than one occasion, she’s called Tim out for being too girly and not adventurous enough. She even called him a “pussy” because of his well-manicured nails.

When Tim revealed that Jeniffer was not his first Colombia girlfriend, she was very upset. But at this point, we have to wonder if she was just looking for an out.

While Tim and Jeniffer do follow each other on Instagram, they aren’t active on each others’ posts. Tim is very active on social media. Very often, he comments on things that his friends from the show post. However, he does not comment on Jeniffer’s post and they haven’t been seen liking each others’ posts or comments either.

In fact, it seems the only time one has posted a picture or video of the other on social media, it’s been to promote Before the 90 Days.

Even after Jeniffer was in a car accident and had to be rushed to the hospital, there was no sign of Tim.

Also, during a recent Q&A that Tim Malcolm did on his Instagram stories, he answered a question about whether he and Jeniffer were still together. He didn’t answer yes or no. Instead, he said that he “can’t answer that until the show is finished.”

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members have made the commitment clear, while Tim keeps us in the dark. That usually points to a breakup.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.