Are Ronnie and Jen pregnant again? Jersey Shore star drops hint about GF Jen Harley

Most Jersey Shore fans can probably agree that the last thing Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley need is another baby together but it looks like that might be happening. On the latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ronnie told his friends that Jen might be pregnant with their second child.

Ronnie and Jen already have a daughter together, 15-month-old Ariana Sky. They also have a tumultuous relationship that has resulted in calls to the police, allegations of abuse and multiple arrests for Jen Harley. Her first Ronnie-related arrest came when Jen was accused of dragging him with her car and another came four months after the argument that caused it.

The fact that they are clearly toxic together hasn’t stopped Ronnie and Jen from getting back together before breaking up again. So when Ronnie told his Jersey Shore pals that Jen was worried about a possible pregnancy, one can imagine how shocked (and horrified) they were.

“You might be pregnant?” Jenni “JWoww” Farley asked in shock. “Shut the f**k up. Ronaldo, are you serious?”

In the confessional, Mike Sorrentino says, “Ronnie informs us that he might have another baby, and like…my mind is blown right now.”

Snooki also took time in the confessional to talk about the possibility of Ronnie and Jen having another baby together.

It’s definitely crazy to think Jen is pregnant again because we never know where they are in their relationship… if they’re happy, if they’re fighting in public, if she’s dragging him with a car. I just want them to be good before they bring another baby into the world.

Ronnie explained that he’s not sure yet if Jen Harley is pregnant but they think she might be. The pregnancy scare began when Jen was late but it didn’t seem to faze Ronnie, whose response to how he would feel about a positive pregnancy test with, “I love being a father.”

However, as Ronnie shares the possible pregnancy news with his friends, he’s still sporting that black eye from the “Secaucus fight” which most everyone believes is just a cover for another altercation with Jen.

This shocking Jersey Shore Family Vacation revelation was filmed when Ariana was just seven months old. And while it seems like something that should freak Ronnie out, he seemed more at peace with the possibility of Jen being pregnant than any of his castmates.

As for the outcome of this pregnancy scare? It looks like it was just that… a scare. After taking a peek at Jen Harley’s Instagram, it’s safe to say that she’s not pregnant right now and it would be pretty obvious by this point if she was.

It looks like Ronnie may have dodged a bullet this time around and it’s pretty clear that his Jersey Shore family is hoping that he keeps on dodging them. After all, if Ronnie and Jen can get in a good place, they definitely don’t need the added stress of another baby.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.