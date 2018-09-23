Are Ricky and Ximena from 90 Day Fiance still together after he comes clean about Melissa?

Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Ricky and Ximena still together?

In the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ximena was furious when Ricky admitted that he came to Medellin, Colombia to meet another woman named Melissa. Ximena traveled from her hometown in Villanueva as she was flattered that he apparently came all the way to Colombia to meet her.

Ximena quickly figured out she was his “segundo plato” or second course after his confession. She walked away from their romantic dinner where Ricky planned on proposing.

After Ricky broke the news about Melissa, Ximena lost her appetite and didn’t eat a bite. When the servers picked up their untouched plates, Ricky awkwardly told them it was delicious. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/3ExokT8EpZ — TLC Network (@TLC) September 17, 2018

Ricky stated many times that he was worried that Ximena may be dating him for the wrong reasons. However, it is unclear whether their relationship can survive the latest bombshell.

In the next episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ricky attempts to repair their relationship by explaining what went on with Melissa.

Ricky also made the rookie mistake of calling Ximena by Melissa’s name when they were being intimate.

On Ximena’s Instagram page, it appears that she made it to America with many of her photos being tagged in Florida. Ricky is from Colombus Ohio so it seems like she traveled to the United States without him.

The Colombian beauty has no photos of Ricky, which suggest that they may not be together and she appears to be attending Brewster Technical College in Hillsborough County Florida.

Will she believe Ricky and forgive him or has the new 90 Day Fiance’s luck run out?

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.