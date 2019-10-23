Are Paul and Karine still together after the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couples Tell All?

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have been a 90 Day Fiance staple for years. So when it was announced that the TLC series would be putting out a spinoff called The Other Way, it was a no-brainer that Paul and Karine, who were living together in Brazil already, would be on it.

At the start of the season, Karine was still pregnant with their son Pierre. She was waiting on Paul to return from the U.S., which turned out to be entirely too dramatic as he was trying to fly back to Brazil with a ridiculous amount of baggage.

The couple continued to argue and fight, which is always interesting to see since they still depend on a translator app just to talk and at one point, Karine even said she wanted a divorce because she just couldn’t deal with Paul anymore.

Then, Pierre was born and everything changed. Karine saw what a doting dad Paul could be and decided to give him yet another shot in an effort to keep their little family together. She even talked to Paul’s mom about him, hoping for advice and also hoping that she might be able to get through to Paul.

At this point, it’s not really clear if anyone can get through to Paul Staehle but Karine Martins keeps sticking by him in hopes that the two can find some common ground. And that common ground may have come over the summer when the 90 Day Fiance couple moved to the U.S. to live near Paul’s mother.

Initially, she refused to sponsor Karine, explaining that she was still taking care of Paul and couldn’t take on another grown adult. But it seems that she may have changed her mind after meeting her grandson Pierre. Perhaps the temptation of having the baby close was enough for her to sign those papers.

In any case, around July 2019, Paul and Karine started sharing photos that made it clear that they were in America and not Brazil. Their current living arrangements weren’t discussed during the Tell All.

In fact, Karine didn’t appear at all and while that wasn’t explained either, 90 Day Fiance spoilers claim that she did show up with Paul but that Karine was in such an extreme state of postpartum depression that she couldn’t even speak clearly and was rushed to meet with a doctor.

Now that the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is over, viewers want to know what happened with Paul and Karine and if they are still together. In order to answer that, we’ve looked in a few places, including their social media, to see what clues they have left.

On Instagram, Paul posted a picture of himself, Karine and Pierre during a meeting with Tom Mabe. In the caption, he announced that they would be doing a collaboration with him.

It’s not clear what they will be doing with him but Mabe is a Facebook-famous comedian who is known for making videos go viral.

Karine posted more proof that she and Paul are still together and in the U.S. just three days ago when they took Pierre to Kentucky Kingdom’s HalloScream.

There’s also the obvious clue in both of their Instagram bios. Karine’s bio says she is married to Paul, and his says that he is married to her.

And while it’s pretty clear that Paul and Karine are still together and that they are still in Kentucky, we don’t know yet if they’ll be popping up on another 90 Day Fiance spinoff.