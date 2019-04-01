Are Nell and Eric leaving the NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Renée Felice Smith, Barrett Foa showcased

Nell and Eric are an important part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Nell is played by actress Renée Felice Smith and Eric is played by actor Barrett Foa.

The relationship between Nell and Eric has been growing since the two characters join the show and it has evolved into them living together. Their relationship became a big storyline for Season 10, episode 19. It also created a situation that would generate a lot of online rumors for fans to discuss.

By the end of the new episode, it appeared that co-stars Renée Felice Smith and Barrett Foa might be leaving the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. Is Season 10 the last time that fans will get to see the interactions, often used as comedic interludes during episodes, on the show?

Are Nell and Eric leaving the NCIS: Los Angeles team?

The March 31 episode starts with a lot of action, with the NCIS team saving the day again. It was to allow for a few slower moments in the story, later on, beginning with Eric getting called about a job interview in San Francisco.

Eric and Nell planned to fly out there to find out what it all entailed. Their intent was just to go to find out what the company had to say, as it had always been Eric’s dream to work at a tech company, back before he joined NCIS.

Midway through Season 10, episode 19, Nell pulled Eric aside to tell him that her mother had been diagnosed with coronary heart disease. It was an important scene, with that video shown below. Nell spoke about how she needed to take care of her mother, who was moving to San Francisco for treatment. She stated that it felt impossible to take care of her mother and work for NCIS at the same time.

The episode ended with Nell and Eric in San Francisco, as Eric revealed that he had been offered an amazing job that would also make them “stupid rich,” allowing Nell to quit her job to take care of her mother. That’s where viewers were left hanging, with no questions officially answered about the future of Renée Felice Smith and Barrett Foa on the show.

So, are Nell and Eric leaving the NCIS: Los Angeles team? The writers have set this up for a huge possible exit on the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 10 finale, with a lot of reasons why the characters could go this route.

At the same time, there are five episodes left this season and the writers at all three NCIS shows often court these types of storylines. At the end of the day, it will be important for viewers to watch each one of them as Season 10 winds down.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.