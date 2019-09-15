Are Caesar and Maria from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days still together?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days introduced Caesar Mack to viewers. He is a nail tech from North Carolina that has been madly in love with a Ukranian woman named Maria.

Throughout the season, we’ve seen Caesar struggle to meet up with Maria, explaining in the confessional that she ghosted him numerous times after he set up trips to see her. On the TLC series, she even denied his request to come to Ukraine, telling him that it’s just too cold there for a visit.

Not getting the hint, Caesar decides they should meet up somewhere warmer and plans a trip to Cancun. Even after sending Maria money for a plane ticket, she failed to make a reservation, so Caesar came out of pocket again, hoping to finally see Maria in person.

This isn’t the first time Caesar has sent money to Maria. In fact, he admitted on Before the 90 Days to sending his Ukranian girlfriend around $800 per month to help her pay bills and estimated that he may have sent around $40,000 total over the course of five years.

When Caesar got to Maria, he was still hopeful that he’d be meeting up with Maria, even though she completely ignored him for four days before she was supposed to fly in. It should surprise no one that she never got on the plane.

Caesar found out afterward that the flight was canceled because his credit card was declined. But why did Maria only tell him about the cancellation on the day she was supposed to arrive?

When Caesar insisted that he still wanted to get Maria to Cancun for their meeting (where he planned to propose to her and apparently give her a bunch of edible underwear), she shut him down.

“I will not go to the plane anymore,” Maria tells Caesar over the phone.

Caesar vowed to fix the mess and begged Maria to just get on the plane. He was so sure she would be there and now, he was living his worst nightmare on what he even said was “supposed to be the best day of my life.”

“I don’t want to go to Mexico,” Maria insisted. “I really… I’m tired of it.”

“I will not fly to Mexico,” she told Caesar. “I”m tired. Really tired. So please don’t book anything.”

Then Maria, who really must be sick of Caesar, turned a bit sarcastic, telling him that she knows he works hard and spends all of his money on her. And as Caesar tried to plead with her about how hard he’s worked and how much he’s done, Maria told him, “I don’t want to hear it.”

Then, she accused Caesar of playing the victim and told him, “You’re not a real man. You should be a real man but you’re always saying ‘Oh my God. I’m working so hard because of you!'”

“So it’s not my problem, it’s your problem,” Maria continued to rant.

“If I didn’t love you, I would have never kept going like that,” Caesar continued to plead with Maria.

Nothing Caesar said would change Maria’s mind, though. It’s like she already had decided to let Caesar and his monthly payments go. In fact, prior to all of this playing out on our screens, Before the 90 Days spoilers claimed that this whole “breakup” was set up and that Caesar and Maria’s story has been fabricated most of the season because they had already broken up long before.

So, as many 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers already figured, Caesar and Maria are not together anymore. Not only that, but there’s a pretty good chance that they really weren’t together when filming for Season 3 of the TLC series began.

