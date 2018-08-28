Are Amber and Johnny from The Proposal still together?

The Proposal aired its final episode tonight and Amber Green was the mystery woman in the pod. The blonde woman from Austin, Texas wanted to find a man who could be polite and classy in the streets, but be Mr. Christian Grey in the bedroom.

When the topics of sex came on the table, all of the guys couldn’t help but smirk. Amber, who has two children and a cordial relationship with her ex-husband, wanted to find a new man to keep her on her toes.

Before the show really got started, Amber revealed that she had left her husband of seven years because she was bored with him. He didn’t keep her on her toes and he didn’t really offer her something exciting.

This put some pressure on the guys, as they had to come up with some answers to blow her away. Saying that they wanted to give her everything she wanted wasn’t enough.

In the end, Amber chose Johnny. She had chosen Johnny and Shad to propose to her – two very different guys. Johnny was an emotional and sensitive guy with an interesting story to tell.

He had lost the love of his life thanks to a drunk driver and he was in awe of Amber being a single mother to two children. Shad, on the other hand, was a crazy long-haired guy, who seemed ready to party. To entice, he had talked about role-playing in the bedroom.

Based on their chemistry on The Proposal, it seems like she made the right choice. And it sounds like she knew it before the proposals even took place. She chose Johnny to propose second and when he did, she said yes without even considering it.

Shad was left to walk off the stage. Based on their cute chemistry, we definitely hope that they are still together.

What do you think about Amber’s pick? Do you think she made the right pick?