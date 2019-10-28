Apryl and Fizz are official and Love & Hip Hop viewers have something to say about it

Fizz and Apryl are Instagram official, and Love & Hip Hop viewers are talking about it. The couple both posted pictures on their pages of them booed up.

Fizz said in his caption, “Good things come to those who wait.”

Apryl felt her picture spoke for itself.

Apryl also took to her Instagram Live to discuss, um, their bedroom situation.

Joe Budden, who loves to speak on other’s relationships, certainly had something to say. “Omarion don’t get enough credit for just chillin cuz man listen……” he wrote on Twitter.

Omarion don’t get enough credit for just chillin cuz man listen…… — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) October 27, 2019

The Jasmine Brand reposted Joe’s comment on their Instagram page, and music producer Rico Love chimed in, saying, “That’s a FACT!!! Fizz supposed get his a** BEAT!!!!!” NBA player Matt Barnes then chimed in with, “Faaaaaacts.. He shoulda whoop that lil n****s a**”.

The Shade Room posted Joe’s comment also, and Fizz decided he had something to say.

Comedian DC Youngfly commented on the original post from The Shade Room, agreeing with Joe Budden. Comedian Lil Duvall then said, ” I wish one of friends take my baby momma i insist”.

Fizz and Apryl have started the season of Love and Hip Hop Hollywood, denying there ever was a romantic relationship.

They called each other best friends, saying Fizz supported Apryl after she and the father of her kids and Fizz’s bandmate, Omarion, broke up.

Apryl also defended Fizz from the mother of his son, Moniece Slaughter. But in last week’s episode of the show, the two kissed and made it clear that they were no longer just friends.

Omarion has had no comments so far on the relationship between the two.

He did post a sweaty picture of himself with the caption, “News flash. It’s only a matter of time. In the end, you get what you deserve. The amount of effort you put in determines the amount of joy you receive. Believe that,” showing just how unbothered he is.