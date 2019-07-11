Anthony Michael Hall wasn’t on Yellowstone, it was Terry Serpico playing Malcolm’s brother Teal

This week’s episode of Yellowstone, titled The Reek of Desperation, introduces two new characters: Malcolm Beck played by Neal McDonough, and his brother Teal played by Terry Serpico.

However, some fans mistook Terry Serpico for Anthony Michael Hall with whom he bears a striking resemblance. And this is not the first time that TV and movie fans have mistaken Terry Serpico for Anthony Michael Hall, the actor who played General Hank Pulver in War Machine (2017), Mike Engel in The Dark Knight (2008), and John Robert “Johnny” Smith in the USA Network series The Dead Zone (2002-2007).

Very niche tweet: for some reason I thought Anthony Michael Hall was Terry Serpico. I thought Hall had bulked up and played a bunch of memorable heavies in MICHAEL CLAYTON and THE PURGE ELECTION YEAR. (Sorry Serpico.) pic.twitter.com/zVlviN2AG8 — Gabe Dowrick (@GabeDowrick) September 25, 2018

Anthony Michael Hall and Terry Serpico, I only just discovered those are two different people. Eerie. — Tracie X™ (@eicarttracie) May 2, 2018

Can anybody tell me the difference between Anthony Michael Hall and Terry Serpico??? #YouCant #Twins #OneGuyRunningBackAndForthReallyFast — Smol Coffee Birb🏳️‍🌈 (@PrincessSunbutt) November 8, 2017

In last night’s episode of Yellowstone Season 2, episode 3, the Duttons, led by the patriarch John (Kevin Costner), find themselves facing a new threat from the Beck brothers, Malcolm and Teal.

Malcolm is a ruthless businessman who runs a chain of hotels and casinos and his brother Teal is his business partner.

The brothers learn that the developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) just signed a deal with Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) to build a new casino. The Beck brothers are determined to stop them because they don’t want the competition. They visit Jenkins and try to convince him to reconsider partnering with Rainwater.

They want him to get out of the deal with Rainwater and enter into a new deal with them. Malcolm reminds him that he is the head of the Montana Liquor Board. He threatens to revoke Jenkins’ liquor license and to not approve a license for the new casino if he refuses to abandon the deal with Rainwater

“Malcolm is a gangster in cowboy clothing,” says Neal McDonough who portrays Malcolm. “He lives by black-and-white rules. If those get broken, he takes care of it his way. He fears nothing.”

Many viewers are likely familiar with Neal McDonough, who played Sean Cahill in Suits (2014-2019) and General James Harding in Project Blue Book (2019). He appeared as Dum Dum Dugan in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (2014), Agent Carter (2015) and Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). He portrayed Damien Darhk in Arrow (2015-2016), The Flash (2015), and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (2016-2018).

But if you’ve been wondering who Terry Serpico is, especially after some mistook him for the better known Anthony Michael Hall, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Terry Serpico?

Terry Serpico was born in Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma, on June 24, 1964. He attended Boston University and SUNY Purchase.

Serpico started his career in the film industry as a stunt performer before transitioning into acting. He was cast in his first acting role in 1997 when he portrayed Tony in Cop Land. He also appeared as a strip club owner in the movie Donnie Brasco (1997).

Since then, Serpico has appeared in several other movies, including The Peacemaker (1997) where he played the role of a sniper. He also appeared in various minor roles in Random Hearts (1999), Bringing Out the Dead (1999), and Frequency (2000).

He played Officer Bolton in Hannibal (2001), Sergeant Dunning in Company K (2004), and FBI Agent Lewis in The Interpreter (2005). He portrayed Jon Van Luytens in Righteous Kill (2008) and Earl Danzinger in The Purge: Election Year (2016).

His TV credits include roles as Jay Brannigan and Frank Miller in Law & Order (2000, 2002). He played Ron Johnson and Les Cooper in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2000-2013). He appeared as Steve Lancaster in CSI: Miami (2007) and as Wick Griffith in Criminal Minds (2014).

He portrayed Mickey Mantle in ESPN’s The Bronx Is Burning (2007) and starred as Col. Frank Sherwood in Army Wives (2007-2013).

He played Major Harrison in Blue Bloods (2014), Patrick Lloyd in Designated Survivor (2017), and Admiral Brett Anderson in Star Trek: Discovery (2017).