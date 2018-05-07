Anthony Davis’s neighbor Lennie Paul Tracey shot him twice with a shotgun after dispute escalated – Fear Thy Neighbor

Anthony Davis was shot dead by his neighbor Lennie Paul Tracey, after the pair’s neighborhood feud ran out of control, Fear Thy Neighbor examines the case.

Sept. 24, 2011, in Canyon Country, California, and 51-year-old Anthony Davis was discovered by police responding to reports of gunshots, he was lying on grass outside a house and had been fatally shot.

It turned out the shooter was his neighbor, Lennie Paul Tracey, and that pair had been involved in a long running dispute about the maintenance of various shared parts of their properties. The dispute had gradually escalated to the point where both men had installed multiple motion-sensor video cameras.

Tracey was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. At his trial, the defense tried to paint the shooting as a man defending his home in the early hours of the morning from an intruder.

However, the prosecution pointed out that Davis had been shot in the chest with a pump-action shotgun from a distance of just two feet. Tracey had then ejected the cartridge and fired again, this time into Davis’s back.

In November 2012, Tracey,51, was found guilty of murder and in May 2013 he was sentenced to a total of 64 years.

Fear Thy Neighbor – Driveway of Death airs at 12:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.