Anny confirms she never did get Versace, Chanel or that nice apartment and things aren’t good with Bryson’s grandma

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

90 Day Fiance viewers seem split on whether to love or hate Anny. Some think she’s just a gold digger that came to the U.S. for a green card and a little bit of Versace.

Others believe she’s the victim here, brought to Florida to be Bryson’s new nanny after Robert promised her the world and didn’t deliver.

There are arguments for both. After all, Anny said flat out that Robert promised her nice, new clothes and she wanted designer duds like Chanel and Versace. She also claims that Robert promised her a new iPhone.

It was hard to make a case for Anny up until the last episode, when Robert took her to see something else that he promised her, only to snatch it back right as she fell in love.

90 Day Fiance fans have been questioning Robert ever since the apartment scene when he literally showed Anny the exact apartment that she wanted and they needed, only to let her know that he actually has a lease at the other place and they’re stuck there for a year.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about it:

Robert sold Anny ALL these dreams. smh. #90dayfiance — The B-Easy Podcast (@BEasypod) December 17, 2019

Robert is a 💩 you bring her here and THEN TRY to make her look like she's asking for outlandish shit THE WOMAN wants A BEDROOM!! A BEDROOM!! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vEqdO1EtJ2 — CHADA (@H_I_D_E09) December 17, 2019

<—- Old enough to remember thinking Robert was the one about to be scammed. He already bet his bottom dollar Anny 💀

Run girl run 🇩🇴. #90DaysFiance#90Dayfiance pic.twitter.com/9zXWfzlBSy — LaurelGilliom (@homepreferably) December 17, 2019

And it will probably surprise no one that Anny still hasn’t received any of the things Robert promised her.

She revealed in her latest Instagram Q&A that she still has not received any Chanel or Versace.

She didn’t get that apartment that she wanted, either. It’s not clear when Anny and Robert’s 90 Day Fiance scenes were filmed, though, so they could still be fulfilling that 12-month lease.

Considering that Anny still hasn’t been able to get her hands on any of the things that she wanted that Robert promised to her, you’d think at least her relationship with Bryson’s grandma would have improved.

According to Anny, that’s “not good” either. Anny and Stephanie clashed when Bryson’s grandma announced to Anny that she’s a porn star and then proceeded to ask a line of really uncomfortably private questions.

Things didn’t get better after Bryson’s grandparents accused Robert of bringing Anny over so that he’d have a babysitter for Bryson. And ever since all that was filmed, it doesn’t look like things have improved.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.