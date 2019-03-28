Animal Kingdom Season 4 release date on TNT: Here is when the family crime drama premieres plus trailer

28th March 2019 9:52 PM ET

Animal Kingdom Season 4 is set to bring the Cody crime family back to TV screens in 2019. TNT renewed its flagship drama series for Season 4 in July 2018, a month before Season 3 concluded.

On March 27, 2019, TNT announced the premiere date for Animal Kingdom Season 4 and released a trailer for the upcoming season.

Based on the trailer, it looks like Grandma Smurf is facing challenges to her rule after spending time behind bars. Her boys are challenging her authority and pulling off heists on their own without her knowledge.

Ahead of the return of the Cody crime family to TNT, here is everything we know about Animal Kingdom Season 4.

Animal Kingdom Season 4 release date on TNT

TNT has confirmed that Animal Kingdom Season 4 will premiere on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 9 p.m ET.

Meanwhile, Animal Kingdom Season 3 will become available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, starting April 28.

Animal Kingdom Season 4 details

Animal Kingdom is a family crime drama series inspired by the 2010 Australian crime film of the same name by David Michôd. TNT’s series, developed by Jonathan Lisco, premiered in June 2016.

Michôd executive produces the TV series alongside Lisco, Liz Watts, Eliza Clark, Andrew Stearn, John Wells, Etan Frankel, and Christopher Chulack.

The production companies are John Wells Productions and Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The series is distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Daniella Alonso, Molly Gordon, and Carolina Guerra.

The series has received positive reviews and strong audience response, with Season 1 scoring an approval rating of 76% based on 33 reviews, while Season 2 scored 80% based on 3 reviews. On Metacritic, Animal Kingdom earned a generally favorable Metascore of 75/100 based on 27 critical reviews.

Animal Kingdom Season 4 trailer

TNT released a trailer for Animal Kingdom Season 4 on March 27, 2019.

Animal Kingdom Season 4 cast

Ellen Barkin is set to return in Season 4 as the no-nonsense family matriarch Janine “Smurf” Cody. Shawn Hatosy will return as the mentally unstable eldest son Andrew “Pope” Cody.

Ben Robson will reprise his role as the middle son Craig Cody, and Jake Weary as the youngest son Deran. Finn Cole is also set to return as Smurf’s grandson Joshua “J” Cody.

Other cast members that will return in Season 4 include Spencer Treat Clark as Adrian. Sohvi Rodriguez, who played Mia in a recurring role in Season 3, has been promoted to series regular.

Season 4 will welcome new faces, including Emily Deschanel as Angela, Kelli Berglund as Olivia, David DeSantos as DEA agent Dennis Livengood, and Vinny Chhibber as billionaire Rahul.

Jon Beavers (The Long Road Home) as Jake and Grant Harvey (The Crossing) as Colin will play recurring roles in Season 4.

Leila George (Mortal Engines) will appear in a recurring role as Janine in Animal Kingdom Season 4.

Animal Kingdom Season 4 plot

Animal Kingdom follows the exploits of a criminal family under the rule of its tough matriarch Smurf, portrayed by Ellen Barkin. Smurf’s grandson, Joshua “J” Cody (Finn Cole), moves in with the Cody family after the death of his mother and challenges his grandmother’s leadership.

TNT released an official synopsis for Season 4.

Smurf (Ellen Barkin) is back on top and reminding her boys who’s boss no matter whom she hurts in the process. (‘Everything I do, I do for this family,’ she insists.) Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Finn Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Ben Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists, and Deran (Jake Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). As always, outsiders move in to threaten the Cody’s fragile peace, including Angela (newly recurring Emily Deschanel), the former best friend of J’s deceased mother and a recovering junkie who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. A new criminal crew also is introduced with a surprising connection to the Codys.

Animal Kingdom premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 9/8c on TNT.