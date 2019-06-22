Angry religious group wants Netflix to cancel Good Omens, an Amazon Prime series

In a flub too great to hide, a religious group known as Return to Order was so offended at the new adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, that they started a petition to have it canceled by Netflix.

Forget the fact that Good Omens was a one season show and nothing more was planned. Forget the fact that it was based on a bestselling novel written 29 years ago that has now hit number one on the bestseller charts again.

Forget the fact that it was an Amazon Prime series.

Deadline reports that Return to Order was so offended by the Good Omens series that they started the petition demanding that Netflix cancel it for “blasphemy.”

20,000 people signed the petition before the page disappeared, likely because someone pointed out that there was not a show on Netflix.

What is great is that Netflix UK & Ireland responded to the petition on Twitter and promised not to make any more Good Omens shows.

Amazon Prime had the perfect solution and promised to cancel Stranger Things if Netflix would cancel Good Omens.

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. 😉 https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

Neil Gaiman himself also loved the petition, saying that the organization wanting Netflix to cancel the Amazon Prime series “says it all really.”

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

Good Omens actor Nick Offerman said that the petition is “embarrassing” and proves that people missed the entire point of the story, which is that the world would be a better place if people had a chance to get along.

“Instead of focusing on the battle between good and evil, we should cop to the fact that we all have an angel and a demon within us which I believe, to my interpretation, is what the Christian writings were talking about,” Offerman said (via Pedestrian)

Good Omens is streaming now on Amazon Prime.