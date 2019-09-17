Angie Douthit cancer update: Teen Mom OG star gives scary update after brain bleed scare

Angie Douthit announced on this past season of Teen Mom OG that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and her doctors had given her 6 months to live. However, she was now pushing over 18 months and she appears to be fighting a daily fight with her illness.
While she was doing great when she filmed the Teen Mom OG reunion, she did recently open up about a scary incident. But it sounds like she has bounced back from that as well, as she recently posted a sweet update about her granddaughter Jaxie and how she had shared her story with others.
1 Chronicles 19:13 “Be strong, and let us fight bravely for our people and the cities of our God. The Lord will do what is good in his sight.” God is so Good, very good. I had a very blessed day! My Jaxie loves dressing up in her princess dresses. Aunt “Whiteey” conducted a photo shoot of my 3 older grand girls in their full princess attire. She did an amazing job. The girls were precious. It was a great way to end the day. Almost as good as Baker Mayfield rockin’ it with the Cleveland Browns, 💪🏼🏈but not quite! It was a joy filled day. I was at the high school at 7:30 ready for our Professional Day. I was one of several speakers. My topic was, “faith and fitness”. I taught a packed classroom 4 times. I met some amazing teachers, and I loved every minute of it. Lots of prayer from my warriors went up. They were praying for strength and wisdom as I taught. You see, I left the HS at noon and headed to chemo. I got home at 4:30. I was exhausted, but it was a good tired. I knew I had done exactly what God wanted me to do. Today as you begin your day, ask yourself if you are doing what God wants u to do. Take time to evaluate your daily routine. Do u need to change it up a bit? You can always talk to God and pray while u r taking a brisk walk. It’ll help u to get closer to God and it’s exercise, so you will feel better! Remember that God loves u. Be nice and love others. God is good. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
However, it was just one week ago that Angie revealed she had a massive headache, a headache that was very different than her usual migraines. After reaching a doctor in the middle of the night, she was advised to go to the hospital’s ER department. When she arrived, she was immediately scanned and the doctors guessed it could be a brain bleed. Given her situation, this wasn’t the best diagnosis.
Then, Angie reveals that one of her first doctors who diagnosed her cancer arrived and told her that while her tumors were lit up, they were okay. She didn’t suffer a brain bleed. She got some medication and they went home.
Psalm 107:20 “He sent out his word and healed them; he rescued them from the grave.” It was an interesting day yesterday. I had a headache when I went to bed. It was not a normal headache. Brad prayed for my head as it increasingly got worse. I dozed off. I awoke at midnight in tremendous pain. I’ve had migraines my whole life. I know what a headache is. This was different. Then, (sorry for the honesty) I started puking. The ridiculous kind of puking. You feel like you just threw up the entire lining of your stomach. I had asked God for healing, now I was crying out to him. I was finally able to contact a Dr at 3am. She said to get to ER quickly. Poor Brad had to get up and take me. We had to pull over 2 times on the interstate for me to get sick. Not fun. We finally made it to ER. Believe it or not, I was the only person in line so they got me right in and ordered a CT scan. A dr came in and said the newest tumor in my head was lit up and was possibly a brain bleed. Brad was terrified. I was in too much pain and had to puke again to care. We waited for another dr to confirm. While we waited I asked God to let me know what was going on. No answer…God doesn’t always answer us as soon as we ask. Another dr. came in glad to see us. He just so happened to be the very dr I saw in the ER almost two years ago. He found the tumors in my brain. He said he had been wondering how we were doing. He then told us my tumor that lit up was ok. No brain bleed. Brad and I praised God. I asked, “Why was I so sick and can I please have something for the pain?” They dosed me and sent us home. We got home around 9:30 am. I took a bath and we both crashed. I felt bad that I had worried my family. I again asked God what it was all about. What was the purpose of the headache. He said, “Once again Satan wanted to take your life. Your tumor was lit up and ready to blow, but I healed you.” Wow! What a mighty God we serve! Today if you are confused and wondering about why things are happening, trust God. He has a reason for everything. Love u all. #alwaysbekind #staystrongmightywarrior #itsonlycancer
In her Instagram post, she revealed that she felt bad that she scared her family so much with the emergency room visit in the middle of the night. But her family rallies around her whenever she needs them and they are all ready to drop whatever they need to be there for her. As Angie points out in her post, her husband Brad was terrified about a possible brain bleed, but it sounds like they were able to avoid a major problem this time.
Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.