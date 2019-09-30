Home > Smallscreen

Angela’s ultrasound, struggle to give Michael a baby has 90 Day Fiance fans cracking jokes

30th September 2019 12:25 PM ET
Angela and Michael on 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days
Angela’s quest to have Michael’s baby has birthed many jokes from 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Angela and Michael visited a fertility doctor in the hopes that the pair would learn they actually could have a baby together. As the pair get more desperate to procreate, those watching the show have been watching in horror and now, the quest for Angela and Michael to have a baby has birthed a number of memes and jokes as viewers can’t believe what they are seeing.

It all started in the doctor’s office, when she asked Angela about her last period. For the record, Angela said it had been seven months, which means she’s likely in the throes of menopause but that still didn’t stop her from trying to bear Michael’s spawn.

And despite Angela’s apprehension. she decided to go ahead with the ultrasound of her uterus. The doctor’ exclaimed that Angela’s uterus was free from fibroids but this is what 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers saw:

When it came time to check her ovaries, the doctor was able to find one egg. We’re not sure if that one egg is scrambled or if it’s viable at all but again, the Before the 90 Days viewers just couldn’t help themselves from commenting on it.

Some couldn’t help but imagine what a baby from Angela and Michael might look like. And if you’ll take a look at the name on this next meme, it seems that “Angela’s dusty egg” has inspired a name change.

There have also been jokes made about Michael’s intentions and why he may still be entertaining Angela.

As well as a few comments about Angela’s age and how old she really looks.

So while Angela is looking to her daughter to possibly borrow and egg and carry on Michael’s family name, most 90 Day Fiance fans have this to say about any dreams of getting pregnant:

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. 

