Angela Simmons is ready for another relationship on Growing Up Hip Hop

Angela Simmons confirmed her split from Sutton Tennyson last year. Ever since, there has been plenty of romantic tension between her and Romeo Miller on Growing Up Hip Hop.

With Angela ready to get back into a relationship, viewers may wonder if she’s trying to rekindle something with her old fling but if that’s the case, she may be too late.

As we saw in the Growing Up Hip Hop sneak peek, Romeo is already romantically involved with another woman. However, he doesn’t seem ready to commit. Could he be thinking about Angela?

In previous episodes, Angela has talked about where she is in life right now and it’s certainly not what she saw for herself. After waiting seemingly forever to give up her virginity, she ended up giving it up and getting pregnant before she ever got married.

When her relationship fizzled out, Angela saw herself in a position that she never thought possible — as a single mother. Now, she’s ready to find the man of her dreams or possibly just a man to date for now.

After moving back to New York City, she consulted with her life coach and revealed her plans to start dating again. They discuss the new changes in her life and what Angela wants, which is to be happy and ultimately, to be in a relationship.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.