Angela on Bachelor In Paradise 2018: When did she meet Clay Harbor?

During tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Angela Amezcua made a guest appearance because she was a bridesmaid at Chris and Krystal’s paradise wedding.

But the focus of the story quickly changed. Clay Harbor dumped Angela just before she served as a bridesmaid at the wedding.

Angela was heartbroken over the fact that Clay dumped her. She reminded him that he pulled the plug, even though the two talked about marriage and kids. The former couple started dating in September 2018 but broke up seven months later.

Comment how you think this conversation is going to go 👀 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/MqQLXtMbH9 — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 28, 2019

Angela and Clay didn’t meet each other on Bachelor In Paradise. Instead, the two met through a mutual friend — none other than Chris aka Goose from Bachelor In Paradise.

Clay told Angela during tonight’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise why he broke things off with her. He learned that he wasn’t getting drafted and started questioning everything about his future. Angela had been ready to move wherever he ended up following the NFL Draft.

Something went wrong just weeks before paradise filmed. Clay already faced criticism for dumping Angela and going to Mexico to shoot Bachelor In Paradise anyway. Since some of Angela’s friends were filming with him, he’s been under the limelight since starting the show. However, it sounds like Angela is back on the show to find love herself.

Angela Amezcua entered Bachelor In Paradise alongside Connor Saeli during tonight’s episode, and this will inevitably cause problems between Clay and Nicole. If Clay realizes Angela is the one for him, Nicole will be out the door sooner rather than later.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.