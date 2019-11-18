Angela Deem reassures fans she has not been cut from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance

As Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance made its debut, it was teased that Angela and Michael would be a part of the cast. But we’re three episodes in now, and aside from the sneak peek that got TLC viewers talking, we haven’t seen the infamous couple on the series at all.

That has some Angela Deem fans worried that maybe she and Michael were scrapped from the cast. After all, many 90 Day Fiance fans called for Angela to be removed from the franchise altogether after the way she treated Michael and brawled with other cast members on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days.

It looks like there’s good news for Angela’s fans, though, and bad news for those hoping their petition to have Angela removed might actually change the current season.

Confirmation came after one of Angela’s fans commented on Instagram, writing, “I’m SO PISSED they cut y’all out of the 7th season! I cry” followed by a crying emoji.

But Angela quickly responded to let the upset fan know that she had no need to be upset. She wrote, “aw they haven’t cut us trust me we will be appearing soon. ty for your support” followed by three heart emojis.

That’s great news for those who enjoy Angela Deem’s brand of drama and also for those who have been waiting for Michael to get his opportunity to enter the U.S.

We can only imagine that it will also disappoint those who were hoping that TLC would hear them as many have voiced their disapproval of the Georgia native, asking that Sharp Productions and TLC consider removing them from the show.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.