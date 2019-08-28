Angela Amezcua’s weight loss: BIP fans praise her revenge body after Clay breakup

Angela Amezcua returned to Bachelor In Paradise during last night’s episode, as she served as a bridesmaid in the wedding of Chris and Krystal. The couple met on Bachelor In Paradise last year and they are close friends with both Angela and Clay.

Angela and Clay had been dating last year but broke up weeks prior to Clay entering paradise. While Angela was merely a bridesmaid at the wedding, Clay may not have thought that she would be a threat to his new relationship. Before the episode ended, however, Angela entered paradise with a mission to find love for herself.

And Angela had more than just love on her mind. She also had what fans labeled a revenge body. While Angela has always looked happy and healthy, fans were quick to praise her for her revenge body and weight loss.

Several people noticed that she had lost some weight and perhaps worked out prior to coming back to paradise. Perhaps she knew in advance that she would see Clay there and wanted to look her best.

Angela’s revenge body was on point. #BachelorinParadise — SWells (@SWells825) August 28, 2019

Again, help. Do we know Clay's ex Angela? Someone said she lost weight for her revenge body to see Clay. — BachelorWiseGuy (@BachelorWiseGuy) August 28, 2019

I need Angela’s revenge body, but without the break up 👍🏽#bachelorinparadise — Vanishia ⚓️ (@VanishiaDenson) August 28, 2019

Clay is a typical man who sees his ex after a long while and she has that revenge body banging. Good job Angela… you've got him drooling! — Paula Priceless (@PaulaPriceless) August 28, 2019

During last night’s episode, viewers learned that Clay had been the one to end the relationship. He suddenly broke things off with her when he learned he wouldn’t be resigning with an NFL team. Clay questioned his future and called off the relationship with Angela, even though she had been ready to move wherever he was signed.

Clay also revealed to Nicole that Angela tried to reach out to him several times about getting back together, but he had shut her down. Now that she’s in paradise with him, it’s possible that he will question his decision to break up with her and risk his relationship with Nicole.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.