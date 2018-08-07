Angela Amezcua on Bachelor in Paradise: Nick Viall’s ex returns

Angela Amezcua is one of the first contestants to walk into the lavish resort in Mexico during tonight’s premiere episode of Bachelor in Paradise. If you don’t remember Angela from a previous Bachelor season, it’s not your memory playing tricks on you.

Angela was on Nick Viall’s season, so she was on the show a few years ago. In addition, she was actually sent home during the first week of filming, as Nick didn’t see a connection with her. Needless to say, she may not have needed a long period of time to get over Nick.

Like some of her fellow contestants on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, Angela Amezcua has an interesting profession. She works as a model, which means paradise will have two models this year.

Jordan Kimball is the other model. While Amezcua didn’t find love with Nick Viall on his season of The Bachelor, it sounds like she’s ready to find love and settle down. If you need a refresher, here’s what you need to know about her.

Based on her Instagram, Angela Amezcua is still a working model. The majority of her photos on her personal profile are of herself and she’s clearly still keeping busy with this profession.

But that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have a life outside of work. You can also find pictures of her family members.

If Angela Amezcua does find love in paradise, the person has to love dogs. Angela has an adorable little pooch, who often makes appearances on her Instagram profile. One can imagine she missed him when she was filming in Mexico.

Lastly, it sounds like Angela really likes football – the Carolina Panthers to be exact. A few years ago, she posted a photo of the field and she revealed that she loved having fun at the game, as she sat in the 9th row while she cheered on the Panthers.

Do you think Angela Amezcua will find love in Mexico on this season of Bachelor In Paradise?

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.