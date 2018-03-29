Ancient Aliens Season 13: What date will show return in 2018?

Ancient Aliens Season 13 can’t come soon enough for fans of the show — but when is the air date likely to be? Here’s everything we know so far.

For the past eight years the off-beat History series has been important television viewing for those who like out-of-the-ordinary theories about the universe and its origins.

From Hindu god Shiva possibly being an extraterrestrial to the possibility that aliens helped the ancient Egyptians build things like the pyramids, the show has it all.

Indeed, with the craziness that surrounds the world today, the possibility that we could in fact be living in the United States of Aliens suddenly doesn’t seem so far-fetched — and proves a healthy antidote to much of the mundane television viewing that surrounds us.

Ancient Aliens first aired back in April 2010 (following a pilot in March 2009), with the last new episodes from Season 12 airing back in September 2017. But when will it return for the next instalment?

Ancient Aliens Season 13 air date

Ancient Aliens Season 13 (unlucky for some!) has not yet been officially announced by History, but is likely due to the enduring popularity of the series. There has also been nothing to point at it being cancelled.

The last two years have both seen long seasons air (15 episodes in 2016 and 16 in 2017), both starting in late spring and finishing in the fall.

Season 11 began on May 6 and Season 12 began on April 28, so if History sticks to that schedule it’s likely that the air date for Season 13 will likely be the end of April or beginning of May, 2018.

The show is produced by Prometheus Entertainment, who have a long relationship with History and are behind the network’s No.1 show The Curse of Oak Island.

We previously told how The Curse of Oak Island also looks set to return, for Season 6, later this year.

What about Alien Con 2018?

A late April or early May would be about a month and a half before popular spin-off convention Alien Con 2018 takes place in June.

The event in Pasadena, CA, is now an annual one, and features many of the show’s famous faces including Giorgio A. Tsoukalos.

It’s likely that more information about Ancient Aliens Season 13 will be made soon. We’ll add more information as soon as we have it.