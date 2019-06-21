Ancient Aliens recap: Star Gods of Sirius connects wide swath of cultures with artifacts and language

The Star Gods of Sirius may be one of the most compelling episodes yet of History’s Ancient Aliens.

The episode aired tonight as Ancient Aliens drew eerie cultural comparisons across the globe to inexplicable coincidences with a cavalcade of experts, scientists, and academics.

From Ireland to Japan and Africa to Europe, the show takes us to the far reaches — all connected by a single sound and “identical stories” according to show host Giorgio A. Tsoukalos.

Specifically, phonetics and a single syllable that are too similar across the globe — and are too coincidental — lay at the core premise of tonight’s show.

New clues are mulled and analyzed in the episode where Tsoukalos and company discuss the compelling evidence of extraterrestrial life which has been a constant in our human history.

Background

French anthropologist Marcel Griaule searches for the Dogon tribe in Mali, Africa in the early ’30s.

He learns of Nommos and the Dogon of Mali. These alleged gods needed a watery world to thrive. Amphibious god Namo descended from the sky in a “loud thunder of smoke thunder and lightning,” says Tsoukalos recounting the notes of the researchers who interviewed the tribe at length.

The tribe claimed their gods came from Sirius B, a dying star only seen through modern-day telescopes.

“In astronomy, it is a known fact that there is a Sirius A and a Sirius B, Sirius A can be seen and Sirius B, for us, cannot be seen because it is too small,” says Tsoukalos. So how did the technologically primitive Dogon know about Sirius B?

Conversely, Sirius A is enormous, a blueish white color and is hotter than our sun. How could the Dogon tribe of Mali have known about Sirius B which is nullified by its bright shiny big sister star?

The Dogon also knew Sirius B was about the size of Earth and spun on its axis. But there were no telescopes to give them this information, yet they had the most advanced knowledge of this obscure virtually invisible tiny star.

This episode also revealed that amphibious beings of god-like knowledge were ubiquitous in ancient times, as the Greeks and ancient Hindus all had stories of fish people that taught mankind and wandered back into the ocean.

The show also heads to Sierra Leone, a civil war-ravaged part of the African continent where blood diamond mining netted mysterious statues of human-reptilian figures called Nomoli, buried 150 feet deep. They date back 17,000 years.

The Nomoli gods are shown as having amphibious traits too, just like the Nommo.

The discovery of a perfect chromium sphere inside one that was age dated to 17,000 years old has scientists on high alert. Why? Humans did not isolate the element chromium until 1797.

How did a pure sphere of this element end up placed inside an ancient statue buried over 150 feet deep in Africa? These are legitimate questions for not just theorists but all scientists worldwide.

Which brings us back to tiny hard to see Sirius B.

The Sirius system was the likely outer universe where scientists agreed that intelligent life was believed to be possible.

The Law Code of Hammurabi — an emblem of the Mesopotamian civilization is on display at the Louvre in Paris. It is a basalt stele erected by King Hammurabi of Babylon where he is talking to an otherworldly being with space ship looking carvings on it.

Tsoukalos says the Babylonian King was being dictated to by an extraterrestrial.

After all, their main god Dagon was an amphibious man fish too. So we have Dogon, Dagan, Nommo, and Nomoli all connected by unusual but compelling clues.

Which takes us to Japan

Their ancient history also is rooted in the lore of the dragon king who lived underwater and whose descendants became the rulers of Japan. The Japanese language is an island unto itself and is not related to Korean or Chinese.

The ancient Japanese figures of Dogū looks like a suited up spaceman, according to Giorgio.

Interestingly, their word for dragon is doragun, it is dregan in India, dagon in Iraq, dragoni in swahili, drakontion in ancient Greece and dragoi by the Basques, another language unlike any other in Europe according to experts.

Ancient astronaut theorists believe all of these cultures had an encounter with the same aliens.

Blue Stones

These super blue unique rocks are only found in Sierra Leone where the ancient Nomoli figures were found. The people of Sierra Leone felt these lightweight stones hailed from the sky, which came to Earth along with the Nomoli.

An expert is called in by frequent Ancient Aliens expert David Childress to make some sense of it. Geologist Peter Ward (U of Washington) was stumped by blue stone collector Jared Collins collection.

High amounts of nitrogen put it into peculiar rock category, according to Ward. “There’s a possibility it came from off the Earth,” he said to David Childress.

In March 2019, Ward called author David Childress and claimed the tests netted results so strange “it gave him the creeps.”

Ireland

The Newgrange-Sirius connection and mystery add to the compelling body of evidence connecting Sirius A and Sirius B and phonetically similar words used worldwide, woven in a thread by the experts on the show tonight.

The place is loaded with markers that indicate humans did not make this all on their own.

Theorists connect the Newgrange megalith inspired by the Sirius star, which lore claims was built by an Irish part-amphibious man-god named Dagda, and of course, his moniker is phonetically similar to all the others.

“Is it possible that all the root words came from the same visitors? The answer is yes,” says Giorgio Tsoukalos.

The English “dog” Paradox

The episode ends with the speculation about the word “dog” in the English language.

The dog star holds Sirius A and B.

Sirius, aka the “Dog Star,” is the brightest star inside the constellation (Latin name Canis Major).

English is derived from German, Latin, and French. But why do we English speakers say dog when our root languages have entirely different meanings for the word?

The experts on Ancient Aliens tonight

Experts interviewed include Dr. Chandra Wickramasinghe, director Buckingham centre for Astrobiology, author Jason Martell, author David Childress, author Bill Birnes, John Brandenburg, PhD and Chief Astronautic Scientist, Kepler Aerospace, Michio Kaku, PhD, author, art collector Ben Vonderheide, radio host George Noory, William Henry, academic Dominic Steavu, PhD., reporter Linda Moulton Howe, collector Jared Collins, and Hugh Newman.

Ancient Aliens airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on History.