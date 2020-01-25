Ancient Aliens preview: History series dives deep into the past to uncover our celestial visitors

Subscribe to our Paranormal newsletter!

Tune in for pure popcorn fun with the family as History’s hit series Ancient Aliens new season is back once again — with the host Giorgio A. Tsoukalos taking us to historic and enigmatic locations across the planet to investigate theories suggesting that these “ancient” aliens once visited the earth.

Monsters and Critics spoke to Giorgio Tsoukalos several times over the course of the series airing. He is the lead alien expert on the series and the man behind the famous meme.

He talks about his favorite past and current trips as the show continues its search for evidence of these purported “ancient astronauts.” He is an academic who is strongly of the opinion that our human race has been nurtured and infiltrated by beings beyond our horizons.

His work is due in great part to Kevin Burns of Prometheus Entertainment, a prolific producer who also loves to imagine big. His past and present credits include Lost In Space on Netflix to The Curse of Oak Island.

But the main expert (Burns and Giorgio bring in many on each episode to corroborate their theories) and co-executive producer of Ancient Aliens, Tsoukalos is a devoted follower of the work of Erich von Däniken, the author of Chariots of the Gods and one of the leading experts on ancient alien theory.

Ancient Aliens explores the controversial theory that extraterrestrials have been coming and going for eons, from the ages of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, depicted on cave drawings to frequent news-making mass sightings in the USA.

Each episode in this hit series gives historic context to the speculations, provocative controversies, first-hand accounts and seemingly grounded theories surrounding this age-old debate. Did intelligent beings from outer space visit Earth thousands of years ago? They sure think so.

Who is Giorgio A. Tsoukalos?

Giorgio A. Tsoukalos is the leading expert and co-executive producer of Ancient Aliens, since 2009. He is also the publisher of Legendary Times Magazine, the world’s leading Ancient Astronaut research journal.

Giorgio’s enthusiasm is contagious. Known to fans across the globe, Giorgio takes his cues from Carl Sagan and Indiana Jones, drawing in academics of many disciplines and trying to discern why and what these mysteries are and why so many have commonalities.

What is the link? This is his life’s work, and the naysayers are fast to shut him down, but he perseveres.

And as an Ancient Astronaut expert, Giorgio has been featured in television and radio and been featured in conventions held annually. His work takes him around the world and according to History, “he is one of only a few people to have visited and explored nearly every mysterious ancient site on Planet Earth.”

Sadly, back in December, one of Giorgio’s Ancient Aliens producers passed away. Giorgio noted the loss of his friend and colleague on Facebook.

“Last night, my friend David Osper moved on to the next level, far too young. David was the first field director and field producer of the first standalone Ancient Aliens episode Gods, Chariots and Beyond. I’ve known David since October 2008 and what an adventure it has been. My early life in LA would’ve been boring without him. Thank you for all the memories old chap, I’m relieved to know you’re free of your pain. This one will take a while. I’ll miss your damn laugh.”

Watch the new Ancients Aliens preview here:

We know there is a lot of controversy and disagreement within the scientific community about Giorgio’s work, but then some truly inexplicable things happen across the planet like UFO sightings and we just love the wonderment part of this series.

We do hope that if any of these Ancient Aliens’ offspring come to explore again, they come in peace.

Tune in Saturday night to see what historical events are leading Giorgio and his team to postulate new theories.

Ancient Aliens airs Saturday at 10/9c, beginning Jan 25 only on History Channel.