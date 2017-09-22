Monsters and Critics
Ancient Aliens asks: Were the ancient Egyptians helped by extraterrestrials?

A carved panel showing Ra, as Amun-Ra or Amun-Re

This week Ancient Aliens: Declassified, looks into the theory that there is evidence to suggest the ancient Egyptians were influenced by extraterrestrials.

Ancient Astronaut advocates point to evidence that they say shows that the Great Sphinx could be far older than first thought. They also say that mummification is an indicator of alien contact in antiquity.

The temple complex at Karnak in 1914 in black and white aerial shot

The ancient Egyptians certainly built a remarkable civilisation with huge monuments like the Great Pyramid or the spectacular temple complex at Karnak.

Illustration of how the pillars at the temple of Karnac looking in late 19th century

They also carried out complex rituals for their dead and had an elaborate belief system where gods like Ra and later Amun-Ra seemingly flew through the heavens on his sun barge known as the Boat of Millions of Years.

Ra on his solar barge

But is all that evidence of alien contact?

