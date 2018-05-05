Ancient Aliens asks: Did polymath Leonardo da Vinci get his ideas from extraterrestrials?

This week Ancient Aliens looks into some of the most remarkable artworks produced in history and wonder if some of them, including those by Leonardo da Vinci, could have been influenced by advanced aliens.

Giorgio A. Tsoukalos and a host of experts examine and look into the possibility that ancient astronauts might have inspired or even directly communicated with some of these artists. Leonardo is famous for his groundbreaking drawings of the humans body and natural world. He also sketched out ideas for numerous advanced machines, including an early flying machine.

Were all these ideas just the result of his genius or was he inspired by something off-planet?

Leonardo was born in 1452 and proved to have an amazing talent for just about every field he was interested in, a true polymath he mastered anatomy, mathematics, art, science and just about everything he put his hand to. A product of the Italian Renaissance, he created numerous revolulutionary works that continue to marvel today.

From the beguiling painting of the Mona Lisa to the fascinating Vitruvian Man illustration, Leonardo was never short of ideas.

